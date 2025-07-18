39-year-old woman in China weighs just 25kg after taking up to 200 diet pills daily for 12 years

Woman ends up in hospital after taking up to 200 diet pills daily for 12 years

A 39-year-old woman in Shanghai, China has been hospitalised after reportedly consuming up to 200 diet pills a day in a desperate attempt to lose weight — a habit that left her weighing just 25kg and struggling to walk.

The woman had been dieting for 12 years and became increasingly reliant on “little pink pills”, a type of laxative from Japan, as part of her weight-loss efforts.

Originally weighing about 40kg, she was still dissatisfied with her body, particularly areas like her inner thighs.

In her search for a solution, she discovered the pills, which stimulate nerve endings in the intestines to induce bowel movements and relieve constipation.

Hooked on the sensation, she began taking the pills daily while eating less and less.

Over time, her daily intake escalated to more than 150 pills, eventually replacing actual meals entirely.

Weight loss led to eating difficulties & malnutrition

Her weight eventually plummeted to 25kg.

As her reliance on the pills grew, so did her eating difficulties.

Despite taking massive doses, she was unable to pass stool, compounding her health problems.

It wasn’t until 12 years into her addiction that she realised something was seriously wrong and sought medical help.

By this point, her frailty had become so severe that she had to be brought to the hospital in a wheelchair.

Upon examination, doctors discovered that she had developed anorexia, chronic constipation, and was severely malnourished.

Patient struggles to digest food & is afraid to eat

A video shared by the hospital shows the patient in a skeletal state, with her spine visibly protruding from her back and her limbs reduced to skin and bone.

One doctor remarked that the patient is now “afraid to eat” and struggles to digest even small meals, which cause severe abdominal bloating.

“The safest and least invasive option is to correct her condition step-by-step through surgery and improve her nutritional state,” the doctor explained.

Doctors are also warning the public not to be deceived by so-called miracle slimming products, particularly those sold online.

Also read: 29-year-old woman eats steamed vegetables for 6 months to lose weight, worsens fatty liver condition



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from NetEase News and @第1眼新闻 on Douyin.