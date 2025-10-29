Woman in China granted divorce 6 years after husband pushed her off cliff in Thailand

Woman divorces husband who attempted to murder her by pushing her off cliff in Thailand six years ago

Six years after surviving a murder attempt by her husband, a woman in China has finally been granted a divorce from the man who pushed her off a cliff in Thailand while she was three months pregnant.

Although her husband, Yu Xiaodong, was sentenced to 33 years in prison for the crime, the court only finalised the divorce on 10 Oct — bringing a long and painful chapter to an end for 38-year-old Wang Nan.

Pushed off a cliff while pregnant during Thailand holiday

In June 2019, Ms Wang and her husband were on holiday in Thailand’s Pha Taem National Park when the murder attempt occurred.

As the couple hiked along a scenic trail, Yu suddenly shoved his wife — who was three months pregnant — off a 34-metre cliff.

Miraculously, Ms Wang survived the fall but sustained multiple fractures, and the impact caused the loss of her unborn child.

At the time, the pair had been living in Thailand for three years.

To make matters worse, Yu stayed by Ms Wang’s side in the hospital, pretending to care for her while allegedly trying to keep her quiet about what had happened.

His plan unravelled when authorities investigated and discovered his motive — Yu had been deep in gambling debt and had taken out a large insurance policy on Wang, hoping to cash it in after her death.

Thailand’s Supreme Court later sentenced him to 33 years in prison for attempted murder.

Court grants divorce & compensation after years of struggle

Despite Yu’s imprisonment, Ms Wang’s attempt to legally end their marriage faced years of delays due to the cross-border complications between China and Thailand, according to the South China Morning Post.

The case was finally heard in full this September, with Yu appearing remotely from prison.

On 10 Oct, the Qinhuai District People’s Court in Nanjing officially granted Ms Wang her divorce and ordered Yu to pay her 500,000 yuan (S$90,000) in compensation.

“What a perfect day! My appeal has been supported by the court,” Wang shared on social media. “The hardships I endured over the past years are still vivid in my mind.”

Following the news, netizens congratulated her on finally freeing herself from her murderous ex-husband.

Featured image adapted from Baidu.