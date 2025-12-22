Woman in M’sia seeks divorce just 2 months after wedding upon discovering husband smokes

Newlywed woman seeks divorce after discovering husband secretly smokes, husband hid habit throughout relationship

For some, smoking is a non-negotiable dealbreaker. In Malaysia, one woman has revealed that she is seeking a divorce just two months into her marriage after discovering that her husband is a smoker who hid the habit throughout their relationship.

Smoking was dealbreaker for her

In a post shared on social media as quoted by Malaysian news outlet mStar, the woman explained that she and her husband had been in a long-distance relationship before marriage.

During that time, he never smoked in front of her and gave no indication that he was a smoker.

She said she had made her stance clear from the very beginning, even before they got engaged, that she could not accept a partner who smokes or vapes.

“Even when we first met, I already told him I cannot accept a man who smokes or vapes,” she wrote.

For her, the issue was not just the smoking itself, but the fact that he had concealed it for so long.

She said she felt betrayed, believing their relationship had been built on dishonesty.

“I don’t mind living a hard life; I can be patient, and we can find a livelihood together,” she explained. “I am willing to work. But smoking? I can’t.”

Netizens urge her to give husband a chance

According to mStar, her post sparked debate online, with many netizens encouraging her to reconsider and give her husband a chance to change.

Some pointed out that smoking is a habit that can be overcome with support and effort.

One married man shared his own experience, saying his wife had also been unaware of his smoking habit at the start of their relationship. However, they worked through it together and have now been happily married for 19 years.

Despite the advice, the woman maintained that the deception had shaken her trust, leaving her uncertain about the future of the marriage.

Also read: Woman in M’sia allegedly seeks divorce after ChatGPT predicts 6 years of rocky marriage



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Rattankun Thongban on Canva and Ryanking999 on Canva. Both images for illustration purposes only.