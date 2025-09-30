Woman in M’sia allegedly seeks divorce after ChatGPT predicts 6 years of rocky marriage

Her husband questioned if the fate of their marriage should be left to what an AI chatbot says.

By - 30 Sep 2025, 6:30 pm

Woman seeks divorce after ChatGPT predicts rocky marriage

A man recently shared his dilemma in a reader-submitted post to Malaysian lifestyle and entertainment page Xuan, revealing that his wife had suddenly asked for a divorce.

In the post, published on Facebook on Monday (29 Sept), he explained that the decision came after she consulted ChatGPT.

ChatGPT said marriage would take 6 years to stabilise

The man wrote that he and his wife had been struggling in their relationship and had already lived apart for the past three months.

Recently, his wife used her bazi, a traditional Chinese birth chart, to ask ChatGPT about the future of their relationship.

The AI allegedly replied:

The coming years will be a test period for your marriage. Many problems will surface, and it will take about six years before things gradually stabilise.

After reading this, his wife told him they were not compatible and said she wanted a divorce.

“Honestly, I really don’t understand,” he wrote. “Can the continuation of a marriage really depend on what AI predicts? Or is what truly important the little things we go through in daily life?”

Still feeling confused, he turned to the online community to hear their views.

Netizens weigh in on man’s dilemma

Many netizens felt that the wife’s decision had little to do with ChatGPT itself.

One user commented that she must have been thinking about divorce for some time, and that the AI reply was simply an excuse.

Another pointed out that ChatGPT did not tell her to end the marriage — the decision ultimately came from her.

Some also urged the man not to fixate on his wife’s use of AI, but to reflect on the deeper reasons why she might want a divorce instead of working through their problems together.

There were also light-hearted responses — one user suggested that he could turn the tables by submitting his own question to ChatGPT and showing his wife the result.

Translation: Then you post this to ChatGPT and let it teach you how to respond to your wife.
