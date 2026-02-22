Woman abandons dog at US airport after paperwork issue, gets arrested trying to board flight without it

Dog recently abandoned by woman at US airport gets adopted by police officer who rescued it

A woman in the United States (US) was arrested after allegedly abandoning her dog at an airport when she was unable to board her flight with it.

The two-year-old goldendoodle has since been adopted by one of the police officers who helped rescue it.

Woman leaves dog tied to baggage machine at airport

According to a post by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) on 19 Feb, the incident occurred back on 2 Feb at around 11.39pm.

CCTV footage showed a woman with luggage and a goldendoodle dog on a leash approaching the JetBlue ticket counter at Harry Reid International Airport.

Airline staff reportedly told her she needed to complete online documentation in order to travel with the dog as a service animal.

When she failed to do so, she was denied a boarding pass.

Footage then showed her tying the dog’s leash to a carry-on baggage sizer before heading towards the departure gate alone.

Airport staff appeared stunned, with one making a call while others comforted the abandoned dog.

Woman becomes hostile after being escorted back from airport gate

Upon receiving reports, LVMPD officers found the woman at Gate D1. They informed her that they would escort her back to where she had left her dog and issue her a citation.

“Well, I was trying to rebook my flight,” the woman claimed.

“So, you walked out here to rebook your flight? And left your dog there?” an officer responded in disbelief.

LVMPD said the woman claimed she left the dog behind because the airline would not allow it on the flight, adding that it had a tracking device.

When escorted back through security, she allegedly became hostile and resisted detainment.

She was subsequently arrested for animal abandonment and resisting arrest.

Abandoned dog adopted by police officer who rescued it from airport

Airport employees and police officers cared for the two-year-old goldendoodle before it went into the custody of Animal Protective Services.

After the owner failed to reclaim it, the goldendoodle was placed in foster care and renamed “Jet Blue”.

On 22 Feb, one of the officers who had helped rescue Jet Blue at the airport, Mr Skeeter Black, adopted the goldendoodle and took it home.

“Bon voyage, Jet Blue,” LVMPD saluted.

Also read: What to do if you can no longer care for your pets due to relocation or sudden illness

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from LVMPD on Facebook and Facebook.