Woman in Thailand holds onto purse after thief on motorcycle snatches it, gets dragged 40 metres across road

Woman in Thailand dragged 40 metres while hanging onto purse stolen by thief on motorcycle

A woman in Thailand was dragged for over 40 metres on the road after refusing to let go of her handbag during a violent snatch theft — all while the thief sped off on a motorcycle.

The incident was caught on both dashcam and security footage, showing the woman’s desperate attempt to cling to her belongings as she was pulled across multiple lanes of traffic.

Woman refuses to let go of bag as thief speeds off

According to Khaosod, the robbery happened at around 5pm on Tuesday (27 May) in the Sattahip district of Chonburi province.

In the footage, a motorcyclist is seen riding up next to the 31-year-old pedestrian before suddenly grabbing her handbag.

Despite the shock, the woman reacted quickly and tried to grab the bag with both hands. However, the thief accelerated, knocking her off her feet in the process.

Even after falling, she held on with one hand and was dragged behind the motorcycle across the tarmac.

The thief then cut across several lanes of traffic, trying to shake her off.

It was only after swerving off-road and hitting a ditch that she finally lost her grip and was left injured by the roadside.

She was dragged on the road for around 40 metres before she finally let go.

Police hunting for thief

The victim sustained multiple abrasions, including scratch wounds to her left knee. She told police she lost ฿9,000 (S$355) in cash, her mobile phone, and several important documents.

Local police have launched an investigation and are reviewing security footage to track down the suspect.

In a similar incident, a 71-year-old Malaysian woman fought back against her thief on a motorcycle when he snatched her gold necklace.

The woman then grabbed her water container and began smacking the thief, causing him to flee the scene.