Woman steps into drain grate gap in Kent Ridge, suffers cut on leg which gets infected

Woman cuts leg when falling into drain grate gap at Kent Ridge

While walking home from work at the Singapore Science Park earlier this month, a woman unknowingly stepped into a gap between two drain grates.

She suffered a cut on her leg and complained about the alleged inadequate response from the area’s management.

While the incident happened on 3 Nov, it was only reported on 9 Nov.

During the time that had passed, her wound ended up painfully infected.

Pain from injury left woman sitting on the ground for over 10 mins

According to Shin Min Daily News, 42-year-old Ms Yang (transliterated) has worked at a nearby restaurant for 10 years and passes through the area daily to get to the bus stop.

At 10.30pm on the day of the incident, Ms Yang was walking through the area as per usual when her leg slipped between a narrow gap in the metal grates and into the drain.

In the process, the metal drain grate cut her leg, and the severe pain had her sitting on the ground for 10 to 15 minutes.

Ms Yang claimed that she could have injured her hands and face if her colleague had not grabbed her in time.

Her eight-year-old son, who was with her at the time, was reportedly terrified.

“If my son had fallen in, the consequences would be unimaginable,” she said.

Woman returns to work despite pain due to needing to raise 2 kids

As the grate was rusty, Ms Yang went to the hospital for treatment.

The doctor advised several more days of sick leave, but Ms Yang took only two days before returning to work.

“I need to raise two children, so I do not dare to take too long of a break. I can only endure the pain and go to work,” she explained.

Ms Yang’s job required her to move around frequently, resulting in her wound becoming infected and producing pus.

Victim dissatisfied with management’s response, requests compensation

The 42-year-old also reported the issue to management after her medical leave.

She said they replaced the grates immediately, but complained that management only offered a brief apology.

Ms Yang felt wronged, having perceived a lack of sympathy.

“I don’t require compensation, but they cannot just leave it at a perfunctory apology,” she said.

Ms Yang’s medical fees of S$163 had been covered by insurance, but she decided to ask for compensation due to dissatisfaction at the management’s handling of the incident.

Building management urges pedestrians to use footpaths

A spokesperson for Cintech III at Singapore Science Park told Shin Min Daily News that they received a report on the issue on 5 Nov.

The management then allegedly expressed concern for the injured pedestrian, wishing her a speedy recovery.

They explained that passing vehicles had shifted the drain grates causing a gap.

To ensure the site’s safety, they perform daily checks for any objects that have shifted.

The spokesperson further stated that they established designated pedestrian footpaths around Cintech III due to frequent heavy vehicle traffic.

They strongly encouraged pedestrians to use the footpaths rather than travel on the roads.

MS News has also reached out to Singapore Science Park for comments on the incident.

Also read: Woman falls into uncovered 2m-deep drain in M’sia & sustains injuries, cover was allegedly stolen

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ms Yang via Shin Min Daily News.