Woman in Thailand robbed of S$1.3k, found bound in crashed car after fake house viewing

Chinese woman found bound with tape in crashed car after alleged robbery in Thailand

A Chinese woman who was allegedly lured to a fake house viewing was found bound with duct tape in the back of a crashed car in Thailand in the early hours of 12 Jan.

Police in Nong Prue, just outside Pattaya, were alerted to the incident at about 1am after a luxury vehicle was reported to have struck a wall at the rear of a private housing estate.

When officers arrived, they found a damaged grey Mercedes-Benz.

Inside the car was a 35-year-old Chinese woman, identified as Yang Wang, with her hands and feet bound with adhesive tape. Her eyes had also been covered.

She was freed at the scene before being taken to Nong Prue Police Station to assist with investigations.

Lured by promise of house viewing

According to Ms Yang’s statement to police, she had earlier been in contact with a fellow Chinese national, identified as 30-year-old Gong Gaopeng, after getting to know him on WeChat.

At around 7.30pm on 11 Jan, she drove her own car to pick him up before heading to a housing estate in Nong Prue, where he showed her a property that he claimed was for sale.

She later told police that the viewing appeared normal and that she had agreed to proceed with the purchase.

However, as she was driving out of the estate, the situation escalated.

The man, who was seated in the back of the car, allegedly threatened her with a pair of scissors pressed against her waist and ordered her to drive to the rear of the estate.

There, he bound her with adhesive tape, took her mobile phone and forced her to reveal her passcode.

He then used her phone to transfer 6,996 yuan (about S$1,300) from her WeChat account.

Suspect flees after vehicle hits fence

The incident took another turn when a member of the public approached the vehicle and told them that parking was not allowed in the area.

As the suspect attempted to drive away, he lost control of the car and crashed into a fence within the estate.

Amid the confusion, the man fled the scene on foot, leaving the woman behind in the damaged vehicle.

She later managed to get help from passers-by, who alerted the authorities.

Police said investigations are ongoing and officers are reviewing CCTV footage in the area as they work to trace the suspect and bring him to justice.