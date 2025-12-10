Woman allegedly followed by man selling tissue packets at Yishun, 3 teens confront him

Man allegedly follows woman at Yishun, several netizens share encounters with the same man

A woman was allegedly followed by a man clad in a dress in Yishun after she refused to buy tissue packets from him.

Feeling “uncomfortable” with the situation, she called out to a group of male teens, who then confronted the man.

The woman posted footage of the incident on TikTok, prompting others to share similar encounters involving the same man.

Woman felt ‘uncomfortable’ after he requested a sit-down

Speaking to MS News, Indah said she was approached by the man at about 6pm on Sunday (7 Dec) near Block 212 Yishun Street 21.

According to Indah, the man was selling 12 tissue packets for S$15.

The man also asked Indah for help, claiming he and his grandmother had not eaten for days.

“I felt bad, but I didn’t have any cash with me, so I told him that,” Indah recounted.

However, he insisted that she had a sit-down with him, which made her “very uncomfortable”.

In a TikTok video posted by Indah, the man was seen wearing a black tube dress.

He held several tissue packets in his left hand while hanging a large white plastic bag on his arm.

3 teens step in

At the end of the clip, three male teens approached the scene.

“I shouted to the boys for help and walked away,” Indah explained on TikTok.

Indah told MS News that she took the chance to leave as the teens came to her aid.

However, the man continued tailing her, shouting “miss” several times.

When she stopped walking, he asked her if he looked pretty.

Indah felt “very shocked and scared” at the time, and only responded by saying “what” and “huh”.

Recalling the incident, Indah said the man followed her for about two minutes, and the teens trailed behind him for her safety.

In the comments, a user — presumably one of the youth in the video — posted a photo of the group speaking to the man, to which the OP replied and thanked him.

“Nobody else was around at the time. I’m really thankful for those boys because they helped me when I was scared,” Indah told MS News.

She also confirmed that she did not report the incident to the police as he did not touch her or physically harm her.

Others share similar encounters with the man

Several other netizens mentioned that they had similar experiences with the man.

A commenter who goes by Elyssa shared that she saw him on a train at City Hall MRT Station on 4 Dec, wearing a similar dress.

Speaking to MS News, she said that the man — who was also holding a plastic bag at the time — “kept staring” at her in the empty carriage.

She was “scared”, and eventually alighted the train and “ran off”.

“I was shocked to see that someone else recorded him as well,” she said, urging others to “stay safe” and to avoid engaging the “creepy guy”.

Meanwhile, another user claimed that they had bought tissue packets from the man.

