Woman in Philippines gives birth outside hospital after 7.4-magnitude earthquake

Woman gives birth outside hospital following earthquake on 10 Oct

A woman gave birth to her first child at an evacuation area outside the DOH-Davao Regional Medical Centre (DOH-DRMC) in the Davao del Norte region, Philippines, last Friday (10 Oct).

This happened shortly after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck waters off Manay town in Davao Oriental — located about 104KM away — that morning.

“We put up a mobile curtain for privacy. We then let her give birth there,” recalled one of the medical chiefs at DOH-DRMC.

“Our resident obstetrician doctor and a midwife helped her deliver the baby,” he added.

Patients return to hospital after structural integrity assessment

The first-time mum was among 663 patients temporarily evacuated as part of the hospital’s precautionary measures, the Department of Health (DOH) reported.

After a structural integrity assessment of the building, all patients were moved back inside the DOH-DRMC building.

Other hospitals in the region also temporarily moved their patients into tents at the triage and evacuation areas before returning them indoors following similar assessments.

Mother & newborn in good health after giving birth following earthquake

The mother and her newborn are reportedly safe and in good health, but were advised to return for follow-up check-ups.

They are also not required to pay any hospital bills, following a directive from Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, which states that all patients admitted in basic accommodations affected by the tremors will be covered by Zero Balance Billing.

Doublet earthquake struck waters off Philippines on 10 Oct

Meanwhile, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said the 7.4-magnitude earthquake and a subsequent 6.8-magnitude tremor — which occurred at 7.12pm at near the same location— are a doublet earthquake.

A doublet earthquake refers to two or more distinct earthquakes that occur within close proximity of each other and of slightly different magnitudes.

