Woman In M’sia Scolded By Husband For Being Infertile, She Has Affair & Gets Pregnant

Woman Allegedly Accused Of Being Infertile By Husband Gets Pregnant After Having Affair

Parenthood is a two-man act, and from conceiving all the way to child-rearing, it takes two hands to clap.

That said, a Malaysian man failed at the first hurdle when he scolded his wife for being infertile, a doctor revealed on Twitter.

To get back at him, the wife allegedly had an affair. It didn’t stop there, and due to her unfaithfulness, she got pregnant.

Following the turn of events, the doctor shared some advice for couples who may be struggling with marital problems.

Woman accused of being infertile by husband has affair with another man

On 26 Aug, 8world News reported about an alleged incident involving a married couple in Malaysia.

The event traces back to a tweet in 2020 by a doctor who recounted his encounter with a woman who had sought help with an abortion.

In the tweet, the doctor revealed the astonishing reason behind her huge decision.

After five years of marriage, the then 32-year-old woman who was still unable to conceive allegedly became the victim of accusations by her husband.

The constant criticisms, mainly about the woman being infertile, made her fall into a deep depression.

Likely having had enough of his hurtful words, the woman decided to cheat on her husband with another man.

Things took an even more shocking turn when she discovered she was pregnant with the other man’s baby.

Doctor refuses abortion request

Although events took a turn for the worse, the doctor claimed that he stayed professional and assessed the woman and her baby’s health.

He then referred the couple to a counsellor to help them resolve their issues, the doctor added in a follow-up tweet. It’s unclear what steps the couple took next.

In concluding his posts, the doctor said that when a couple utters their vows in marriage, they should try to stay together through good and bad times.

He also advised couples not to stress their significant other out until they act out of line.

