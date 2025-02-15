M’sian woman who left iPad outside restaurant in Japan finds it still there the next day

M’sian woman praises Japanese after retrieving iPad left outside restaurant

When a Malaysian woman accidentally left her iPad at a restaurant in Japan, she feared the worst.

However, she received a pleasant surprise when the lost item was found intact outside the establishment when she returned the next day.

Woman realises too late that she left iPad in Japan restaurant

Taking to TikTok on Thursday (13 Feb) to share her positive experience, user Intan said she’d visited a restaurant in Japan with her family that day.

However, she realised she’d left her iPad at the restaurant only after returning to her hotel, causing her to “cry all day”, she added.

As it was after 10.30pm and the restaurant was closed, she couldn’t even call them and had no choice but to wait till the next day to go back and look for it.

Woman finds iPad still outside Japan restaurant the next day

When Ms Intan returned to the restaurant the next morning her heart was “pounding”, hoping to find her iPad, she said.

As they approached, her husband ran ahead upon seeing the item still there on top of a signboard outside the restaurant.

She hadn’t even remembered that she’d left it there, she added.

In the comments, she said the iPad had been left there for about 12 hours and she was worried because the restaurant had many customers.

The first thing she did after getting the iPad was to install a password, revealing that it wasn’t even password-protected and its contents would have been vulnerable.

Woman praises Japanese for not taking others’ property

Delighted at getting her iPad back, Ms Intan praised the “power” of Japan, where people don’t take others’ property.

That’s the reason why never fails to go back there every year, she added.

Even when one loses valuable items in public places, Japanese have no interest in things that don’t belong to them, she gushed in her caption.

In fact, she also lost her bag on the same trip, she revealed, but successfully recovered it as well.

Other netizens share positive experiences about Japan

In the comments on her clip, several netizens shared their own experiences of retrieving lost items in Japan.

One said they had left 1 million yen (S$8,800) in cash in a taxi and the taxi driver was waiting for him in the hotel lobby to return it.

Another said their cousin left their laptop bag in the toilet in Japan and found it still there the next day.

A netizen who left their phone on the sofa of a crowded shoe shop returned to find it still there.

Also read: Elderly factory worker finds 4D lottery ticket winning S$10K, hopes to return it to owner

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @_intanizzaty on TikTok.