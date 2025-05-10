S’porean woman sues her 91-year-old mother after getting kicked out of home

Singaporean woman evicted from home after living off parents for 31 years

A woman who had lived rent-free in her parents’ home for 31 years was eventually kicked out by her elderly mother.

The daughter later sued her 91-year-old mother and others in the High Court but lost the case.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the plaintiff, Rita Kishinchand Bhojwani, sued her elderly mother, Maya, a family-owned real estate company, and one of its directors after being kicked out of the condo in 2021.

Rita had moved back into her parents’ home in 1994 after her marriage and lived there with her son.

In 2010, she and her family moved into a condo unit in the East Coast area.

Her mother, who was also a director of the property company, had signed a rental agreement with the firm and paid S$6,000 in monthly rent.

However, Rita claimed she was allowed to stay rent-free based on a mutual understanding with her parents and the company.

Tensions rose over father’s LPA & brother’s role

The family conflict escalated in 2021 when Rita discovered that her father — who was 93 and mentally incapacitated — had signed a Lasting Power of Attorney (LPA) naming her brother as the donee.

Rita alleged that her brother pressured their father into signing the document and contested the LPA in Family Court, claiming her father lacked the mental capacity at the time.

Her mother, however, sided with the brother and even filed a supporting affidavit on his behalf.

Evicted after board resolution barred her from living there

On 23 August 2021, the property company passed a board resolution allowing only Rita’s parents and their three domestic helpers to live in the condo. Rita was explicitly banned.

When she returned to the condo on 25 August, she was blocked by security, and found that her belongings had been packed into boxes and left outside in the corridor.

Rita filed a lawsuit claiming her right to remain in the condo, alleging there had been a prior agreement allowing her to live there rent-free, and accusing her brother of manipulating their mother and the company.

She also sought compensation for hotel accommodation and emotional distress.

Court dismisses her claims, says no proof of rent-free agreement

The High Court judge found that Rita failed to provide sufficient evidence to support her claims and dismissed the lawsuit.

The court noted that Rita had not worked outside the family business for 36 years.

She received S$2,000 in salary and a S$1,000 monthly allowance from her mother, according to Malaysian media Sin Chew Daily.

While Rita said she stayed home to care for her parents, the judge found no evidence of exploitation.

Instead, the court found that Rita had long chosen not to pursue external employment, even expressing a desire to be a housewife as early as 2006.

