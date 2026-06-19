Woman charged with trafficking Kpods found dead in Geylang hotel room, Coroner’s Inquiry to be held

Charges against 25-year-old woman accused of trafficking Kpods withdrawn after her death

A woman who was charged with the trafficking of e-vaporiser pods containing etomidate, known as Kpods, has been found dead in a Geylang hotel room.

A Coroner’s Inquiry is set to be held over her death, reported The Straits Times (ST).

Woman died of heart failure: Lawyer

On 16 May, 25-year-old Low Hui Mei was found dead in a room of a hotel along Lorong 8 Geylang.

She died of heart failure, said her lawyer S.S. Dhillon.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told ST that no foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Woman arrested on 22 Oct, 101 Kpods found

Low was detained by police officers conducting “proactive checks” at King George’s Avenue on 22 Oct 2025, said the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on 24 Oct.

When e-vaporisers, or vapes, were found on her, HSA was alerted.

She was charged with Kpod trafficking, among seven charges, on 24 Oct.

Those convicted of Kpod trafficking face between two and 10 years in prison and between two and five strokes of the cane, though women cannot be caned.

Charges abated due to her death

According to SG Courts, Low was supposed to appear in court at 9am on Tuesday (16 June).

She was set to plead guilty to offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

However, the charges against her were abated, i.e. withdrawn, in view of her death one month ago.

Coroner’s Inquiry to be held on 9 July

Instead, a Coroner’s Inquiry will be held on 9 July over Low’s death.

This is conducted to establish the circumstances leading to a death, according to the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

Such an inquiry, which is held in open court unless the Coroner has sufficient reason not to do, is a fact-finding and not a fault-finding process.

It is mandatory when a death occurs under suspicious circumstances, among other instances.

Also read: 25-year-old woman charged with trafficking Kpods, 101 found on her at Jalan Besar

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and Health Sciences Authority.