Woman sent to hospital after leg gets stuck at Bugis MRT, train service delayed

Emergency button activated after woman gets leg stuck in platform gap at Bugis MRT

Train service was momentarily delayed after a woman’s leg fell into the platform gap at Bugis MRT station.

A video posted across social media, including in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group, showed a woman seated on the floor at the door of an MRT train.

Her calf appeared to be stuck in the gap between the platform and the train.

Woman whose leg was stuck helped by Bugis MRT staff

Despite her predicament, the woman appeared calm as several commuters gathered around her.

An MRT station staff was also at the scene and appeared to be assisting her.

The caption on the video said that service on the East-West Line (EWL) was delayed due to the incident.

Woman lost her balance at Bugis MRT

The incident took place on Tuesday (8 Oct) at Bugis MRT, SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai told The Straits Times (ST).

The woman had lost her balance at about 7.30pm and fell into the platform gap.

The emergency communication button on the train was immediately activated for her safety.

Woman sent to hospital after leg freed

Thankfully, station staff and other commuters quickly managed to free the woman’s leg.

She was subsequently conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital by ambulance.

SMRT has reached out to the commuter and hopes she will have a speedy recovery.

Bugis train service delayed for 5 minutes

As for the train service, it was delayed for about five minutes at Bugis station, SMRT said.

SMRT sincerely thanked all commuters on the affected train for their patience and understanding while assistance was provided to the commuter.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for more information.

Gap fillers being implemented across most of the MRT network

In February, Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat said in response to a parliamentary question by Nominated Member of Parliament Ong Hua Han that gap fillers are being progressively implemented across most of the MRT network “where feasible”.

These help to bridge the platform gap and usually come with a gentle slope to enable passengers to safely board and disembark trains, he added.

Mr Chee also responded to a further question by Mr Ong on the gap fillers, saying all trains on the North-East Line, Downtown Line and Thomson-East Coast Line are fitted with gap fillers.

Installation of gap fillers on Circle Line trains will be completed by 2025.

As for the North-South Line (NSL) and EWL trains, more than half of them will be replaced with new trains that come with gap fillers.

The ministry is “currently reviewing” whether the remaining NSL and EWL trains could be retrofitted with gap fillers, he added.

