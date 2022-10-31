Woman Loses Left Arm After Saving Boy From Getting Hit By Lorry, Feels Grateful He’s Alive

Woman Loses Left Arm While Saving Boy In China

Not many would step into an unfamiliar situation to save a stranger, let alone risk their lives.

However, this was not the case for this woman in China, who willingly put her own life on the life while saving a two-year-old boy from a road accident.

Unfortunately, while putting the boy out of harm’s way, she lost her left arm in the process.

Boy suddenly walks out to road, nearly gets hit by lorry

According to Chinese media outlet The Cover, the incident happened earlier this month on 2 Oct, along Linyuan Boulevard in Sichuan, China.

The woman, Ran Ti Lan (name transliterated from Chinese), had been doing business on the street for over 10 years.

On the day of the accident, she was sitting at a restaurant, chatting with her neighbours around 2pm.

Almost an hour later, at 2.57pm, she spotted the boy on the sidewalk, and he appeared to be looking for something.

Without giving it any thought, she turned back to continue her conversation with her neighbour.

However, the boy suddenly started walking onto the road. At that moment, a large lorry was headed in his direction.

Without hesitation, Ms Ran rushed onto the road, pulling the boy back before he was run over.

In the process, the lorry hit her instead, knocking her to the ground.

Loses left arm after saving boy

Subsequently, she was urgently conveyed to the hospital, where doctors found that her injuries were too severe.

As a result, her left arm had to be amputated, with several follow-up operations needed before she could be discharged.

Investigations found that the boy, named Xiao Xin, was with his mother in the area when she went to a public toilet across the street.

When she had yet to return, he crossed the road to look for her, resulting in the accident.

Boy’s family grateful woman saved his life

After the incident, Ms Ran revealed that it would take a long time for her to adapt to the changes, but felt happy that she managed to save a life.

The child is only two years old. It’s worth exchanging one arm for a life.

According to her husband, the lorry driver, insurance company and the boy’s family paid part of her medical expenses.

The boy’s family also called Ms Ran to express their gratitude for saving his life.

Ms Qian, the boy’s mother, said their family felt guilty as they were unable to visit her in the hospital due to the pandemic restrictions.

For her courageous actions, Ms Ran will be awarded the honorary title of “Righteous and Brave” by the authorities.

