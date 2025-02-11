Woman finds jackpot-winning 4D ticket in Loyang temple, hands it over to police

Woman finds 4D tickets in Loyang temple & hands it to police

A woman was watching a lion dance performance at Loyang Tua Pek Kong temple last Monday (3 Jan) when she discovered a 4D lottery ticket on the ground.

63-year-old Chen Yiming (name transliterated from Mandarin) picked up the ticket and attempted to search for the owner but to no avail.

Coincidentally, one of the numbers on the ticket turned out to be the 1st-Prize combination for a 4D draw later that week.

Upon learning about this, Chen immediately handed the 4D ticket to the police in hopes of finding its original owner.

Woman paid ‘special attention’ to 4D numbers on ticket

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Chen said the tickets contained bets for the 4D draws on 8 and 9 Feb.

The punter had placed S$2 each on big bets and small bets for the following combinations:

3388

8833

Seeing that the draws had not taken place, Ms Chen made sure to keep a close eye on the combinations.

As a regular 4D punter herself, Ms Chen felt the ticket’s owner would be “very anxious” if the numbers ended up getting picked during the draw.

As such, she made it a point to pay “special attention” to the combinations on the ticket.

‘I don’t want money that’s not mine’, says woman who found winning ticket

Coincidentally, ‘3388’ ended up being the 1st Prize combination for the draw on Sunday (9 Feb).

Upon learning about this, Ms Chen proceeded to Sengkang Neighbourhood Police Centre to report the incident and hand over the winning ticket.

When asked if she ever thought of keeping the money herself, Ms Chen insisted the winnings did not belong to her and reiterated her intention to find the ticket’s owner:

What’s mine is mine. I don’t want money that’s not mine.

Based on the bets placed, the punters had won S$10,000 through his winning entry.

According to Singapore Pools’ website, it is illegal to dishonestly cash in a winning lottery ticket.

The crime of dishonest misappropriation of property comes with a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both.

