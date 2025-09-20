Woman in Taiwan dumps mother-in-law’s body in river after discovering her dead at home

Remains of 93-year-old woman found at Tamsui mangroves

A woman in New Taipei City, Taiwan, has confessed to abandoning the body of her 93-year-old mother-in-law in a river last month.

The victim, surnamed Wang (name transliterated), was reported missing by her daughter on 8 Aug.

On 26 Aug, her remains were found along the Tamsui mangroves — eight days after the accused confessed to her crime.

Daughter-in-law says she found victim motionless

According to local reports, the elderly woman lived with her son and 40-year-old daughter-in-law, surnamed Yin, in Zhuwei, Tamsui.

The two women spent most of their days alone together, as Yin’s husband worked overseas.

On 6 Aug, Yin allegedly found Ms Wang lying motionless upon returning home.

Believing she had passed away, Yin, fearing blame from family members, placed the body into the suitcase.

She then draggged the suitcase through the busy back area of Tamsui MRT Station before dumping it near the river.

Surveillance footage captured Yin struggling with a large suitcase toward the Tamsui River.

When she reappeared shortly afterwards, the suitcase appeared visibly lighter.

Daughter-in-law confessed to abandoning body

Yin was arrested on 18 Sept after Tamsui police recovered the footage while searching for the missing elderly woman.

Upon questioning, Yin confessed to her act.

On 4 Sept, DNA testing confirmed that the remains found at the mangroves belonged to Ms Wang.

Police have formally referred Yin to the Shilin District Prosecutors’ Office for corpse abandonment.

Yin, a Chinese national who moved to Taiwan after marriage, told investigators she acted alone, insisting she concealed the body only out of panic and fear of criticism.

Authorities are also reviewing whether further charges may apply.

Featured image adapted from United Daily News and EBC News.