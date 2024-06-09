Woman’s naked body found in sea in Thailand, brother says it’s not suicide

Woman’s naked body found in the sea in Thailand

A Thai man posted details of his sister’s mysterious death on social media after her naked body was found in the sea in Chonburi province, Thailand on 31 May.

User Rittikiat Pisoot shared the timeline of his sister Preyaporn “Da” Niyomkarn’s death on his Facebook account on Tuesday (4 June).

Police suspect that the cause of Da’s death was suicide, but Rittikiat disagrees.

He pointed out that Da was found wearing only a torn bra and had sent her aunt her location in the middle of the sea before her disappearance.

Timeline of Thai woman’s death

According to Rittikiat and reported by The Thaiger, Da took a ferry from the mainland of Chonburi to Koh Sichang island, arriving at around 10.45am on 3o May.

She then rented a motorcycle and went to a restaurant for food and beer, spending time there from 11.30am to 2.30pm. Security camera footage showed that a staff member at the restaurant sat and talked with Da.

Da also spoke with her boyfriend online while at the restaurant, but stopped responding to messages after 3pm.

After leaving the restaurant, Da went to a local grocery shop outside her hotel to buy a can of beer.

At around 4.08pm, a security camera showed Da parking the rented motorcycle and walking into the popular attraction Chong Khao Khat.

Da then sent a goodbye message to her boyfriend at 4.40pm. She also shared a location in the middle of the sea with her aunt at around the same time.

The shared location was near Samut Prakan province, far from Koh Sichang.

Body was found six kilometres away

The motorcycle rental shop owner found the vehicle at Chong Khao Khat at midnight on the day of the incident. Da’s bag and shoes were also found neatly laid by the sea, although her sunglasses were broken.

Meanwhile, Da’s naked body was found five to six kilometres away near Yai Tim Pier.

Police suspect suicide, but Rittikiat believes his sister was in danger, prompting her to share her location with her aunt.

He noted that his sister had no reason to remove her clothes before committing suicide, especially considering her shorts were tight and unlikely to come off in the water.

Rittikiat also shared a blurred photo of Da’s body on his post, saying: “In order for a corpse to float, it must be sluggish before it takes at least 3 days to emerge from the water. But my sister was soft, normal in shape, and blood was still flowing.”

The case remains unresolved, and investigations are ongoing.

Netizens bring up similar case

Some netizens who commented on Rittikiat’s post brought up a similar incident that also occurred in Koh Si Chang, reported The Thaiger.

In April 2019, a 27-year-old German woman who was also solo-travelling was raped and murdered.

The perpetrator was identified as Ronnakorn Romruen, a 24-year-old Thai man. Following his arrest, investigations revealed his drug addiction and involvement in drug trafficking,

Also read: Teenage girl found dead under highway in Thailand, had both hands cut off

Featured image adapted from Rittikiat Pisoot on Facebook