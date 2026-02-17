M’sian woman reconsiders marriage after boyfriend only arranged dinner date but did not gift iPhone 17

Malaysian woman reconsiders marriage after boyfriend failed to get her iPhone 17

A 30-year-old Malaysian woman shared on a social media page that she is reconsidering marriage after her boyfriend did not get her an iPhone 17 for her birthday.

She shared concerns regarding her boyfriend on a Chinese Malaysian Facebook page.

Dropping hints

Just four days before Valentine’s Day, the woman shared her doubts about continuing her relationship with her boyfriend.

In her post, she says she feels 30 is a great age for marriage. She adds that she would have agreed to marry her boyfriend if he had given her a nice gift.

“I would have said yes to marrying him if he got what I wanted,” she wrote.

The woman felt that her iPhone 14, which her boyfriend also bought for her, was getting quite old. Thus, she spent the past few months hinting to him that she wants an upgrade.

She thought he had gotten the hint when, on her birthday, he told her to dress up.

Falling short

And he did present her with a new phone. Just not the one she wanted.

Instead of the iPhone 17, he had gotten her a phone that costs “only” a bit over RM 1,000 (S$323).

“I thought he would understand what I wanted,” she said. She said it was not about the money, but that she had thought he would have known what she wanted.

“He would buy me bracelets and bags I wanted before,” she added, saying she had expected it to be the same this time, too.

Disappointed that he had only gotten her a phone she did not want and a candlelit dinner, she stormed off without the gift and began giving him the silent treatment.

Envious of her friends

After calming down, she said she felt greatly disappointed in herself. She said she was naïve in thinking that her boyfriend really understood her.

“If a man really loved me, would he not do everything in his power to satisfy me?” she questioned.

She then envied her friends’ cushy lives, provided for by their significant others.

“I’m jealous of my friends who receive brand name products and go on trips abroad,” she said.

Her boyfriend apologised to her afterwards and even revealed that he had bought a ring to propose to her. While she said she would have readily accepted the marriage before, she now has doubts and wonders whether the two of them are a good fit.