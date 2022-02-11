Malaysian Woman Returns Home To Parents, Mum Could Not Recognise Her

The Singapore-Malaysia Land VTL has enabled many families from both sides of the Causeway to reunite in time for Lunar New Year.

For one Malaysian woman working in Singapore, her reunion was a rollercoaster of emotions.

On Feb 6, Wu Xiao Hui (name translated from Chinese) uploaded a 4-minute video on Facebook, sharing her poignant reunion with her family.

Source

Ms Wu’s mother initially had some difficulties recognising her own daughter, who had shed 13kg and grown her hair out, but broke into tears after finding out her true identity.

Malaysian woman returns home & pretends to be brother’s girlfriend

On 6 Feb, Ms Wu posted a video of her returning home from Singapore after 2 years.

Upon reaching home, the 36-year-old decided to prank her mum by disguising herself as her brother’s girlfriend.

Source

To make the disguise even more convincing, Ms Wueven called her clueless mum ‘auntie’.

Her mum appeared thoroughly confused and courteously asked her if she came from the state of Kedah.

Source

Just then, Ms Wu’s dad arrived and broke into a huge smile the moment he recognised his daughter.

Source

The pair embraced one another before walking over to hug the confused mum as well.

Mum finally recognises daughter & breaks down in tears

Slowly removing Ms Wu’s hat, her mother burst into tears upon recognising her own daughter.

Source

Ms Wu’s mum pulled her into her arms, holding her tightly as she exclaimed, “my chubby daughter.”

Source

Overwhelmed with emotions, Ms Wu’s mum couldn’t stop crying as she took a closer look at her daughter.

Source

The pair continued their embrace for a long time, creating an emotional moment within the household.

Unexpected return for the family

Speaking to China Press, Ms Wu shared that she lost 13kg and grew her hair out during the 2 years in Singapore.

That was likely why her mother had some difficulties recognising her initially.

While she reportedly did not manage to get a ticket home in time for CNY, Ms Wu was able to get one later on.

The 36-year-old then decided to surprise her parents with the help of her younger brother.

Hope more families can reunite

Most people will be eager to see their loved ones coming back after a prolonged period of time overseas.

With the launch of the Singapore-Malaysia VTL, these are easily made possible.

The touching reunion of Ms Wu and her mum certainly moved us to tears. We hope more families like Ms Wu’s can reunite and share their loving moments.

Featured image adapted from Xiao Xiao Hui on Facebook.