Woman hit by car after running across road in Orchard, impact flips her & cracks windshield

Woman flung upside down in car accident after running across road in Orchard

A woman was sent flying through the air after she was struck by a car while running across the road in Orchard on Saturday (2 Aug).

The incident occurred on Bideford Road next to Paragon Mall at around 10am.

Woman appears from behind lorry, car smashes into her

In the footage posted on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page, the camcar was travelling down the rightmost lane, overtaking a line of cars in the middle of the road.

As the car drove under an overhead bridge, a pedestrian suddenly appeared from in front of a lorry, dashing across Bideford Road.

Both the woman and the car tried to stop upon noticing the other, but it was too late.

The ensuing impact sent the woman crashing into the windshield, cracking it.

She then flipped upside down as she flew off the bonnet and landed on her head and shoulders.

The police told MS News that the accident involved a 26-year-old female pedestrian.

After the crash, the Singapore Civil Defence Force conveyed her in a conscious state to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The 43-year-old male car driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Netizens split on blame

The post, which has gone viral, sparked intense debate online, with netizens divided over who was responsible.

One netizen accused the pedestrian of jaywalking, causing injury to herself and danger to other motorists.

Jaywalking in Singapore is defined as crossing the road within 50 metres of a pedestrian crossing without using it.

Overhead bridges, like the one above the woman, count as pedestrian crossings.

Other commenters blamed the driver for driving too fast.

One user took the third option and criticised both the car for going too fast and the pedestrian for being careless.

Another netizen argued that the driver could not have expected a pedestrian suddenly emerging from a blind spot, even if they were driving slowly.

