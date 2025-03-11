Woman in Philippines jumps into sea, witness claims boyfriend refused to buy her bubble tea

Woman who was refused bubble tea jumps into choppy sea waters

A woman in the Philippines has gone viral for jumping into choppy sea waters after her boyfriend allegedly refused to buy her bubble tea.

Jeffrey Recentes Cabilin, a resident of Dipolog City, Zamboanga del Norte, witnessed the incident and posted a video of the rescue operation on Facebook on 25 Feb.

The man also told Philippines news outlet News5 that the woman was intoxicated at the time.

In the video, the woman wore a life jacket as a man helped her ascend the seawall using a ladder, while onlookers watched from the top of the embankment.

However, she appeared lethargic and had no intention of climbing the ladder.

The footage ends as another man climbs down the ladder to assist with the rescue operation.

It is unclear when and where the incident occurred.

Local news reports have identified one of the woman’s rescuers as her boyfriend. The witness who uploaded the viral video claimed that the man had rushed after the woman when she jumped in.

Netizens cast doubt on the incident

However, a few netizens have left comments calling out the news outlets for false information.

Among them was Jen Columnas, who said the woman lived nearby and jumped into the sea because she was depressed about her relationship with her husband.

She further explained that the man seen with her in the water was not her boyfriend, but a rescuer.

That said, it is unclear how Ms Columnas is related to the woman involved.

Featured image adapted from Jeffrey Recentes Cabilin on Facebook.