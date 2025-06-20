Woman in Indonesia urges family to sell house so she can join graduation trip to Bali

Woman tells family to sell house as they cannot afford for her to go to Bali

A young woman in Indonesia was seen in a viral video urging her family to sell their house so she could join her friends for a graduation trip to Bali.

After the video was posted on Facebook last Saturday (14 June), it has gained 2.3 million views, with many netizens critical of her behaviour.

It has also been viewed more than 1.8 million times on TikTok.

Family can’t afford for her to go to Bali, says brother

In the video, the young woman was seen arguing with her brother as she insisted on going on a graduation trip to Bali.

However, her older brother disagreed, saying the family had no money and had already mortgaged their house to pay for her education, according to Malay-language newspaper Kosmo.

The siblings’ mother reportedly cleans other people’s homes for a living while the brother works freelance to support them.

Woman said she would lose face if she did not join Bali trip

However, the woman said she would lose face if she did not join the trip with her friends, adding:

No matter what, I still want to go!

She reportedly claimed that if the family sold the house, she would reimburse them as soon as she found a job.

Netizens outraged by woman’s demands

While the young woman’s identity is unclear, netizens across social platforms were outraged by her demands, calling her ungrateful and sympathising with her family members.

They pointed out that the woman does not know how fortunate she is, as some people have to work to send themselves to school.

They also said she needs to be less prideful and should not live beyond her means just to keep up with her friends’ lifestyles.

One user added that she could instead find a job to earn money to travel, adding that Bali would still be around in the meantime.

Some also said that, unlike what the young woman believed, it can be difficult to find a job and earn money to reimburse her family for the cost of selling their home.

Also read: 16-year-old girl in M’sia runs away from home, leaves note saying she’ll return after she ‘becomes successful’

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Rudi Hartono on Facebook.