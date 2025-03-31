27-year-old US woman arrested for sexually assaulting pet chihuahua, sold video online

Woman arrested for sexually assaulting pet chihuahua in video requested by netizen

A 27-year-old woman in the United States (US) was recently arrested for sexually assaulting her pet chihuahua.

In a Facebook post, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said Logan Guminski was arrested on 21 March.

Police get tipoff over explicit video online

On 28 Jan, MCSO detective Jordyn Batts received an anonymous tip saying Guminski posted an Instagram video of herself having sexual activity with her dog, Princeton.

The 32-second clip allegedly showed a brown-and-white chihuahua licking a woman’s unclothed genitals, Florida’s Ocala-News reported.

While the woman’s face was not visible in the video, Detective Batts found photos and videos of Guminski with the animal and identified her as the woman in the woman based on additional information.

Woman creates video of her sexually assaulting chihuahua for S$670

When interviewed by the police on 21 March, Guminski told detectives that she is a “content creator” who makes adult photos and videos to sell online.

She admitted to creating and sharing the video as requested by another social media user, who paid her US$500 (S$670).

Additionally, Guminski confessed to sexually assaulting another dog and filming the act, with the video still saved on her phone.

Released on bail a day after arrest

Guminski was arrested on two charges of sexual activity involving an animal and filming sexual activity involving an animal.

She was then transported to the Marion County Jail.

However, she was reportedly released the following day on bail of USS10,000 (S$13,400).

Her court date has not been scheduled yet, according to jail records.

Also read: Elderly man in India arrested for allegedly engaging in sexual act with street dog