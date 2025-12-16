Woman in Thailand scammed into shaving her head, ‘buyer’ disappears after receiving haircut video

Thai woman scammed into shaving her head, public pressures ‘buyer’ to pay her back

A Thai woman hoping to sell her long hair for extra income was left in tears after being deceived into shaving her head on camera — only for the supposed “buyer” to vanish once they received the full haircut video.

The incident was revealed on Tuesday (9 Dec) by Facebook page ตัดผมชาย เยลโล่บาร์เบอร์ รังสิต, which shared a detailed warning about the scam.

The victim, a woman named Ms Nittaya (34), had hoped to sell her long hair to a “buyer” she had been in contact with online.

Barber deceived into shaving woman’s head for scam

According to the 30-year-old barber, Mr Ti (name transliterated), the woman initially visited his salon on Sunday (7 Dec) with her long hair, asking to cut it and sell it.

Despite the barber’s suggestion that she visit a women’s salon, she insisted that a men’s barber could handle the job.

She showed him a sample photo of the buzz-cut style, claiming her “buyer” had requested it.

Though suspicious, Mr Ti agreed to proceed with the haircut.

When it was time for the cut, the woman handed him her phone, allowing the so-called buyer to speak directly to him and instruct him to shave her hair into a buzz cut.

‘Buyer’ demands full video and specific cut

During the conversation, the buyer made several demands:

A full video recording of the haircut from start to finish

The woman’s hair was to be tied into three sections

Number 1 buzz cut on top, and a skin fade on the sides

Hair length of 60cm, even though her actual hair was only around 40cm

The buyer also promised to give the woman “extra money for her time”.

The barber followed the instructions, and the woman sent the video and photos as requested.

However, after the buyer asked if that was the “only clip”, they cut all contact and disappeared, leaving the woman stranded and crying in the shop.

Victim was facing financial hardship

Ms Nittaya explained that she had been facing financial hardship, so she posted her intention to sell her hair in an online group.

She was then contacted by the fake buyer, offering 2,200 baht (S$90) for the hair.

After the incident, the buyer-turned-scammer blocked her on Facebook, leaving her devastated.

The story gained widespread attention after the barber posted it.

Under public pressure, the “buyer” later transferred 1,500 baht (S$61), then asked the woman to delete the viral post.

In total, Ms Nittaya said she only received a total of 2,000 baht (S$81) — still less than the amount agreed.

Salon donates hair to cancer patients

In a heartwarming turn, the cut hair was later purchased by another salon, whose owner plans to use it to make wigs for cancer patients, reports Daily News.

Ms Nittaya expressed her gratitude for the unexpected kindness, which brought some solace after her ordeal.

