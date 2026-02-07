Woman in Thailand receives flak for getting jealous when single dad buys his daughter pricier gift

Woman in Thailand gets jealous after single dad buys his daughter pricier gift than hers

A woman in Thailand has been subject to criticism online after she shared a post complaining that a single dad she is dating got her a cheaper gift than his daughter’s.

A screenshot published by Khaosod shows a social media post with the woman’s rant, along with a photo of two Hello Kitty hairbands.

Complaining about her gift

“I’m dating a single father and he hurt me very much,” the woman wrote in the title of her post.

She then goes on to explain that the man bought two hairbands from a mall, with the one on the left being hers.

“But he gave the one on the right, the more expensive one with two Hello Kitties, to his daughter,” she added.

The woman said hers had cost”only” ฿30 (S$1.21) while the hairband for his daughter was almost double that, at ฿59 (S$2.39).

“He definitely does not love us equally. He did not even bother asking me which one I preferred,” she said.

She wondered if she should even continue the relationship, mentioning that the situation had left her feeling heartbroken.

Netizens baffled by complaints

The post quickly went viral online, as many came to give her some perspective on the matter.

One commenter said that if it were her, then she would have bought the hairbands for the young girl herself. She said that when dating a single father, it is important to also love their kids.

Another said the woman should not feel jealous because it is only natural for a single parent to prioritise their child.

Plenty of commenters also levied criticism at the woman’s complaints. One netizen wondered if the man was getting himself another child.

Many joked that the man should not be bothered by the matter, seeing as the woman he was dating was “narrow-minded”.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.