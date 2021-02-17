35-Year-Old Man Arrested For Suspected Murder Of Woman After She Was Found With Stab Wounds

Just one week after a fatal stabbing case in Tampines was reported, another tragedy occurred, this time in the west.

On Tuesday (16 Feb) night, police found a woman with multiple stab wounds at a void deck at Jurong East Street 32.

A 35-year-old man was subsequently arrested for suspected murder of the woman.

Source

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Woman found with multiple stab wounds

According to a statement by the police, they were alerted to an incident at Jurong East at 11.55pm on Tuesday (16 Feb).

They soon arrived at Block 308 Jurong East Street 32 and found a woman lying motionless at the void deck.

Source

The 34-year-old woman had multiple stab wounds and was unconscious.

She was later sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital but was pronounced dead at about 1.30am on Wednesday (17 Feb).

According to Lianhe Zaobao, blood stains were left behind at the scene.

Man to be charged on 18 Feb

A 35-year-old suspect was arrested for his suspected involvement in the woman’s murder.

Initial investigations reveal that the man and the woman were acquainted with one another.

The man will be charged for murder on Thursday (18 Feb). If found guilty, he faces the death penalty under Section 301(1) of the Penal Code.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Hope police will get to the bottom of tragedy

While we are unsure what had caused the incident, one thing’s for sure, violence is never the answer.

Hopefully, police will be able to get to the bottom of the case and let justice prevail at the end of the day.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.