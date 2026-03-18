Woman in Brazil stabs man during sex because he would not buy her drugs

Woman in Brazil stabs man during sex over desire for drugs

In the early hours of Wednesday (11 March), a couple in Brazil got into an argument during sex that eventually caused the woman to stab the man multiple times.

According to GMC Online, the argument had stemmed from the woman expressing a desire for the man to buy her drugs.

When he declined, she attacked him with a knife. Despite her attempt to flee the scene, the woman was eventually arrested by police.

Stabbing during intimacy

According to security camera footage, the incident occurred at 3.42am.

The couple can be seen sharing an intimate moment in the living room. The man, 52, is lying with his pants down on the sofa, with the woman sitting on top of him.

While her left hand was on his chest, her right was hidden behind her back, holding a knife.

Sporting a smile, the man seemed blissfully unaware of what was about to come.

Gripping it with both hands, the woman suddenly plunged the knife into the man’s torso twice before he pushed her away.

After some struggle, he manages to restrain her before they both fall off the sofa and out of view of the camera.

Fled the scene

Following the attack, the man managed to escape and notify his neighbours, who called the police. Authorities were able to convey him to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

As for his attacker, she reportedly fled the scene on the victim’s motorcycle.

The police located and arrested the woman hours later. When questioned, she claims she never intended to kill the man and panicked after the attack.

Investigators say the argument that prompted the attack stemmed from the man declining to buy drugs for the woman.

Also read: Man stabbed to death following conflict in rental room in M’sia, police hunt for 2 Thai suspects



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Featured image adapted from GMC Online and Freepik.