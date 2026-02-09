Woman allegedly steals bags of clothes from Taiwan shop, screams when apprehended

Woman screams after being caught stealing bags of clothes, tells stall staff to call police

Recently, a woman brazenly tried to steal bags of clothes from a store in Tainan, Taiwan — and then screamed in protest when she was apprehended.

Videos of several men, who were later confirmed to be the staff and vendors from neighbouring food stalls, confronting the alleged shoplifter were posted on Threads on Tuesday (3 Feb)

Based on the video, the incident occurred at a Fifty Percent clothing store on Guohua Street.

Woman accuses shop assistant of theft

In the videos, the woman was heard screaming, saying the shop assistant will have retribution. She also accused the staff member of theft after he snatched an item back from her.

The woman was told to stop shouting, but she kept accusing the shop assistant of being a thief and calling for someone to call the police.

However, the woman continued to scream when police officers arrived and told her she was under arrest for theft.

They had to pin the screaming woman to the ground to handcuff her, shouting at her to stay down and not move so she wouldn’t get hurt.

Notably, someone could be heard in the background saying the woman might have also stolen from other stalls in the area.

Woman also allegedly stole from another store

A netizen who claimed to be the shop assistant involved later commented on the post, alleging that the woman had earlier taken two plastic bags of items from another store before entering theirs.

When she exited, the staff noticed that she was now holding four bags in total.

He further alleged that the woman had stolen 11 high-priced items, though it was unclear whether all of them were from the same shop.

The shop assistant added that the woman began screaming and accusing the staff of slander when confronted.

Some netizens also pointed out that the shop assistant appeared to have injured his hand during the altercation, but he later reassured others that the wound had already been treated.

Featured image adapted from @__9zznyx on Threads, @pidan_0802 on Threads.