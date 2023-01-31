M’sian Woman Cries When Stranded At Train Station, Kind Man Offers A Ride Home

Malaysian Man Helps Woman Stranded Without Train Ticket

It’s not always easy to come across kind-hearted individuals who would help strangers in need.

However, one Malaysian man was recently willing to go out of his way to help a stranded woman get home safely.

The woman was apparently unable to get a KTM train ticket home as the counter was already closed.

Fortunately, the man and his two friends found her crying at the train station and offered her a ride home.

After the man shared the encounter on social media, netizens applauded him for his act of kindness.

Woman found stranded at train station at night

On 28 Jan (Saturday), Facebook user Syed Azmi shared about his encounter with a 65-year-old Chinese woman, whom he found stranded at the KTM train station.

According to his post, he and his two friends were passing by the station when they heard the woman shouting for help.

The woman was unable to get a train ticket home as it was already 10pm, and the ticket counter had closed at 5pm.

Furthermore, the ticketing machine appeared to be out of order as it was unresponsive.

Feeling helpless and on brink of tears, she cried that she did not know where to go.

The OP then spoke to the woman, who was wearing a hearing aid, and found out that she wanted to get back home to Bangi.

Thus, he offered to give her a ride to the Bangi KTM station. They also informed the woman’s sister, who would then pick her up from the station.

Wholesome encounter forges new friendship

During the drive to Bangi KTM station, they struck up a conversation.

The woman, Madam Teh, shared more about herself, such as her age and children. The OP also learned that she can speak a little bit of English and Malay.

Once they reached their destination, she gave the OP and his friends ang baos to thank them for their kindness.

She also asked the OP for his licence plate number so that she could buy a lottery ticket. She mentioned that if she hits the jackpot, she would treat him and his friends to tea.

The OP shared that this moment will be one that he and his friends will always remember fondly.

Netizens praise OP for act of kindness

The story garnered the OP and his friends lots of praise from netizens for their selflessness.

One user even said that he was willing to pay for the car fuel and toll costs for sending the woman home.

However, the OP rejected the generous offer, explaining that the money he got from the woman’s ang bao was more than enough to cover the costs.

Furthermore, the main thing that he took away from the encounter was the “priceless” conversations with the woman.

Indeed, the OP and his friends’ kindness is an inspiration to us all and the woman was very fortunate to have met them.

