Woman in Thailand too scared to eat after sushi begins to glow in the dark

Woman in Thailand stunned after her take-home sushi begins to glow in the dark

A woman in Thailand was too scared to eat her sushi after she discovered it glowed in the dark. Unable to explain what was happening, she sought help online through a Facebook group where consumers share their concerns.

Her post quickly went viral with over 14,000 likes, 1,000 comments, and 5,000 shares. The store she brought the sushi from would later contact her to explain why her sushi behaved the way it did, and that they had gotten rid of the glowing batch.

Take-home sushi glows in the dark

The woman made the post on 26 Oct. In it, she explained that she had bought sushi from a well-known Thai brand. However, as she was preparing to get out of her car, she spotted something glowing. Looking closer, she saw that the light was coming from one piece of sushi.

She said that the piece, a tamagoyaki, was made fresh.

“I’m too scared to eat after seeing this,” she wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

The photos she shared show the one piece clearly fluorescent, but otherwise seemingly normal under bright lights.

Fluorescence caused by bacteria

Immediately, commenters on the Facebook group began speculating where she had bought her sushi. One commenter, however, offered a possible answer — bacteria.

Indeed, in a later update, the woman would confirm that answer. A commenter had urged her to contact the store to inform them of the issue, so that the store can bin the batch. The woman said the store had discarded the batch. They also said they will inspect food safety practices.

The store confirmed that bioluminescence from bacterial contamination caused the fluorescence. The store suspects that the contamination occurred on the chopping board.

This incident is not the first time a case like this has gone viral in Thailand. In 2020, a similar post went viral when another diner found that their sushi was glowing.