Woman in Indonesia killed by 4-metre python that tried to swallow her whole

Python kills elderly woman in Indonesia village

On Wednesday (14 Aug), a 74-year-old woman in Indonesia reportedly went out to work and never returned home.

The next day, her family went out to search for her.

Instead of finding their family member, they discovered bloodstains that led to her body.

CBS News reported that the deceased’s daughter had found the body near the home in Padang Lambe Village with bite marks on her head and legs.

A police spokesman in Palopo City, South Sulawesi revealed that the woman was constricted and bitten by a four-metre-long python.

Police also shared that the snake swallowed the victim up to her shoulders before spitting her out.

Villagers kill snake that tried to swallow woman whole

According to Indonesian news outlet Detik Susel, nearby villagers killed the snake using machetes.

They had reportedly gathered to search for the reptile and found it about 20 metres away from the body.

The dead snake was then buried near the victim’s house.

The deceased’s body was later transported back home.

Indonesian police confirmed that this was the third such death since June.

In July, a 36-year-old woman was found inside a snake’s stomach after she went out to buy medicine for her sick child.

Meanwhile, a 50-year-old woman was swallowed by a six-metre-long python in June after disappearing near her village.

