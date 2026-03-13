‘Why auntie so unhygienic?’: Woman swaps strawberries with bare hands at FairPrice Finest in Bedok

Woman caught swapping strawberries with bare hands at Bedok Mall FairPrice outlet, called out by netizens

A woman was caught on camera swapping strawberries from different boxes with her bare hands at a FairPrice Finest outlet at Bedok Mall.

The 18-second clip was posted on the Facebook group Complaint Singapore on Wednesday (11 March).

At the time of writing, the video has racked up over 400,000 views and 900 comments.

According to the original poster (OP), the incident occurred earlier that day, at around 5.30 pm.

Woman swaps strawberries with bare hands

In the video, a woman donning a yellow cap holds an open box of strawberries at the supermarket.

Standing next to her is a younger woman, clad in a blue tee. She, too, is holding a separate open box of strawberries.

This was despite the fact that clear signage was placed in the store informing customers not to open packaged produce.

The older woman can be seen using her bare hands to pick out strawberries before analysing them.

She then picks up another strawberry from the younger woman’s box, once again scrutinising it, before attempting to place it into her own.

However, as there was no space to fit the chosen strawberry, she placed it back into her companion’s box.

Netizens react, slamming woman for her ‘unhygienic’ behaviour

The woman’s actions left netizens infuriated, with one describing it as “unhygienic”.

Others felt that the OP should have intervened rather than simply recording a video.

One commenter also suggested that FairPrice should seal fruit boxes to prevent similar actions in the future.

FairPrice responds, currently investigating incident

In response to queries from MS News, a FairPrice representative confirmed that they were aware of the incident.

“At FairPrice Group, food safety and hygiene are a top priority. We would like to remind customers that opening packaged produce is strictly prohibited in our stores, and they can approach our staff for assistance if required”, the FairPrice spokesperson said.

They added that FairPrice is investigating the incident and strongly encourages all customers to adhere to basic hygienic practices while shopping in their stores.

