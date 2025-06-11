85-year-old woman dies after accident with taxi in Kallang, cabby arrested

Woman who died had reportedly eaten breakfast before being hit by taxi in Kallang

An 85-year-old woman has died after being involved in an accident with a taxi in Kallang.

The incident took place on Tuesday (10 June) morning, after she had just finished having breakfast at a coffee shop near Kallang MRT, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Bloodstains seen on road in front of taxi

An eyewitness told the paper that she was walking to the bus stop when she saw that a ComfortDelGro taxi had stopped in the middle of the road, with bloodstains on the road in front of it. An ambulance was also present.

Reporters who went down to the scene found that it was near a pedestrian crossing, with tissues covering the small pool of blood on the road.

Traffic cones had been placed to divert traffic away from the area.

Elderly woman ate at Kallang coffee shop before being hit by taxi

51-year-old Ms Wu Xiufen (transliterated from Mandarin), a stallholder at a nearby coffee shop, said the elderly woman was a regular customer.

She was dressed in a pink floral top and brown pants, and had been eating wanton noodles alone that morning. Before she left, an uncle had reminded her to be careful when crossing the road, she added.

However, she is believed to have been hit shortly afterwards, while crossing the road.

Elderly woman lay bleeding & unconscious after accident

Ms Wu, who rushed over to help her, said the woman lay in the middle of the road, blood flowing from the back of her head. Her face was also scratched and bloody.

She was already unconscious by then and could not utter a word.

Two young women helped shade her with an umbrella while waiting for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to arrive.

Once SCDF arrived, paramedics performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on her and also used an Automated External Defibrillator. They then conveyed her to the hospital.

Taxi driver nervous after hitting woman in Kallang

As for the taxi driver, he got out of his vehicle immediately after the accident, looking nervous.

He told Ms Wu that he would be in trouble if anything happened to the woman.

He cooperated with the police when they arrived, solemnly answering their questions.

The police were seen searching the taxi, including its trunk.

Later. Ms Wu said she gave him some coffee and cakes to comfort him.

Elderly woman passed away in hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at 10.35am on 10 June.

It involved a taxi and a pedestrian, and took place along Lorong 1 Geylang in the direction of Upper Boon Keng Road.

An 85-year-old female pedestrian was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

SCDF, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

However, the elderly woman subsequently passed away there.

Cabby arrested for careless driving causing death

Additionally, the cabby, a 68-year-old man, was arrested for careless driving causing death.

Police investigations are ongoing.

A ComfortDelGro spokesperson told The Straits Times that it was “profoundly saddened” by the accident.

It is fully cooperating with police investigations and will provide all necessary assistance, it said, adding:

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the deceased during this incredibly difficult time.

