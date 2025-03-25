Woman in China spends nearly S$369K on tips for live streamers, uses late father’s inheritance without family’s consent

Woman in China spends nearly S$369K over 6 months on tips for live streamers

A 23-year-old woman in China spent nearly 2 million yuan (S$369,000) over six months tipping her favourite online girl group on a live-streaming platform — at times splurging up to 100,000 yuan (S$18,450) in a single day.

She even used her late father’s inheritance to help her favourite streamer win a “PK competition”, where live streamers battle each other for followers and virtual gifts.

Woman becomes ‘addicted’ to tipping

According to Oriental Daily, the woman first came across the girl group in May 2024 and tipped them 100 yuan (S$18.45).

What started as a small token of support quickly spiralled into an expensive obsession.

Initially, she gifted small “little hearts” worth 0.1 yuan (S$0.018), but soon escalated to high-value virtual presents like “sports cars”, “carnivals”, and 122 “rockets”.

She later admitted she “became more and more addicted” to tipping.

According to Oriental Daily, she had spent 120,000 yuan (S$22,142) before realising her financial situation was in jeopardy.

Desperate, she tried to request a refund from the live-streaming platform, but her appeal was rejected.

The stress of the situation even led to her mother being hospitalised.

Used late father’s inheritance without family’s consent

Investigations revealed that part of the money she spent included the inheritance left behind by her late father.

Her family insisted the funds were not hers alone, arguing that they were part of shared family property and inheritance. They formally requested the live streamer return the money, citing legal grounds.

However, Chinese legal experts ruled that the money was legally considered a “gift.” Since there was no evidence of fraud, coercion, or manipulation, the streamer was under no legal obligation to return it.

Under China’s Civil Code, the woman is recognised as having full civil capacity, making her transactions legally binding and irreversible.

