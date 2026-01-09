Elderly motorcyclist in Taiwan gets trapped under bus after cutting in front of it

Woman on motorcycle trapped under bus after cutting in front of it

An elderly woman on a motorcycle was trapped under a bus after cutting in front of it at an intersection in Caotun Township, Nantou County, Taiwan, at 10.30am on Monday (5 Jan).

According to ETtoday, the 87-year-old woman surnamed Li (transliterated from Mandarin) also turned in the wrong direction after refuelling at a petrol station.

Woman stuck under bus after driver tried to reverse

CCTV footage of the accident showed the motorcyclist turning from a side road into the path of the bus.

Realising that his vehicle going to collide into the woman, the bus driver quickly hit the brakes.

However, his reaction was a fraction too late.

The bus knocked into the side of the motorcycle, causing Madam Li to fall over.

The driver then tried to amend the situation by reversing the vehicle, but the movement only caused the front of the motorcycle, as well as Madam Li’s lower body, to be stuck under the bus.

Woman suffered fractures on both legs

Firefighters who responded to the accident tried using bricks and a pump to lift the bus.

However, they had to find another way to free her as the motorcycle’s handlebars were jammed against the bus chassis.

Source: 民視新聞網 Formosa TV News network on YouTube

After about 20 minutes, they successfully freed Ms Li, who remained conscious throughout the rescue.

She was subsequently conveyed to the hospital for treatment.

According to Caotun Police Precinct Traffic Squad Leader Lai Chi-wen (transliterated from Mandarin), the 87-year-old woman was found to have suffered fractures on both legs.

Fortunately, her life is not in danger, ETtoday reported.

