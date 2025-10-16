Woman in M’sia ‘traumatised’ after getting stood up in Penang for 5 days

Malaysian woman ‘traumatised by Penang’ after she was stood up there

Being stood up can be a painful experience, and one woman who took a flight from Kuala Lumpur (KL) to Penang to meet a man experienced just that.

Sharing her story on Threads, the woman wrote that she was “traumatised” by the Malaysian state after being ghosted for a whopping five days.

It was only after she left Penang that the man confessed to something that she did not want to hear.

Man makes surprise confession

The woman shared that she and the man became friends at a course they both attended in Putrajaya.

They hit it off so well that he told her if she ever visited Penang, she should let him know.

Excited by the prospect, she did just that and booked a five-day stay in Penang.

However, despite the earlier invitation, the man never came to meet her.

To add salt to the wound, the man then dropped a metaphorical bomb on her after she left for KL.

“He confessed that he had been married and had a young child,” she shared.

Woman wants to avoid Penang in the future

The woman was heartbroken, not only because she had just been misled, but also because she had traveled just to get stood up.

“It hurt so much, especially since Penang to Kuala Lumpur is such a long way,” she said.

However, the woman concluded her story on a light-hearted note, jokingly asking if it was acceptable for her to reject any future opportunities to travel to the state.

