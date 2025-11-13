Woman in Thailand tries to fight off elephant that broke into her shop by clanging pot lids

Woman in Thailand clangs pot lids in attempt to scare off elephant that broke into shop

In order to defend her shop from an elephant that was about to break in, a woman in Prachuap Khiri Khan, Thailand, tried everything she could, including loudly clanging two pot lids together in a last-ditch attempt to scare it away.

Unfortunately, the hungry elephant wasn’t bothered.

Elephant smashes through metal shutters

According to the Daily News, the incident occurred on 2 Nov at around 2.50am.

In the now-viral CCTV of the incident, the woman could be seen frantically banging the pot lids while the elephant repeatedly rammed the shop’s shutters.

A large dent quickly formed, and within moments the metal shutters gave way completely, splitting in half as the elephant forced its way inside.

Once in, the elephant began rummaging through the shop, helping itself to snacks on the shelves and knocking over items — including a television — as it wandered around.

It spent about 30 minutes inside before eventually leaving.

Shop left in ruins, officials investigating

The elephant’s late-night snack run left the small shop badly damaged, with shelves toppled and goods strewn across the floor.

Local authorities were alerted soon after the incident, and officials have since been deployed to investigate and assist the affected shopowner.

This isn’t the first time a wild elephant has wandered into a store in Thailand.

In June, another elephant strolled into a grocery shop in Khao Yai National Park, causing damage before wandering off in search of more food.

Featured image adapted from Dailynews – เดลินิวส์ออนไลน์.