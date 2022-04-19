Woodlands Bazaar Has Food Trucks & Stalls Selling Treats Like Satay, Sushi & S’mores

Woodlands Bazaar Has Food Trucks & Unique Food Offerings Till 1 May

Pasar malams and bazaars have been popping up all over Singapore over the past few weeks.

Coinciding with the fasting month of Ramadan, these pop-up markets feature popular treats like Ramly Burgers.

On Saturday (16 Apr), a new bazaar called Bazar Untuk Rakyat (BUR) popped up at Woodlands, promising a unique experience for customers.

The small-ish affair boasts food trucks selling a variety of foods not commonly found at such events, like satay, sushi, and s’mores.

Coined as a “bazaar for the people”, the pop-up will run until 1 May.

Woodlands bazaar offers unique food, different from your typical pasar malam

While it’s easy to dismiss this as just another pasar malam, the organisers have done a great job by offering totally new experiences for the residents of Woodlands.

Food trucks are a rare sight in Singapore, but at this bazaar, two of them will dish out burgers and mocktails from the back of their vehicles.

Of course, food stalls can be found anywhere, but we think there is quite a special selection at BUR.

After all, it’s not often you see a stall selling satay in a heartlands bazaar.

For every savoury snack, there’s a sweet treat that follows. At this bazaar, there is a stall selling s’mores, a camping favourite.

Not only are there stalls selling food, apparel, and your usual pasar malam knick-knacks, there’s also a guy offering massages.

Didn’t we mention that this is a unique affair?

Bazaar runs till 1 May near Woodlands Galaxy CC

With the sheer number of bazaars running concurrently this month, some of you may be looking to experience something a little different.

BUR is happening from now until 1 May at Woodlands Sports Pavilion, near Woodlands Galaxy Community Club.

Here’s how you can get there:



Bazar Untuk Rakyat (BUR)

Address: Woodlands Sports Pavillion, near Block 677 Woodlands Avenue 6, Singapore 730677

Opening Hours: 12pm to 10pm daily

Nearest MRT: Admiralty Station

Taking over the basketball court and parking lots in the area, over 20 food stalls will take up residence here over the next two weeks.

Make the journey north for double the pasar malam fun

We know that it might feel like a new pasar malam is popping up every other day.

However, we think this bazaar in Woodlands is unique enough for a trip up north.

To make your journey worth it, you could also double up by visiting the other pasar malam in nearby Woodlands.

