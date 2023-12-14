Driver Accelerates & Drags ICA Officer Several Metres At Woodlands Checkpoint, Arrested For Rash Act

Driver Arrested For Accelerating & Dragging ICA Officer At Woodlands Checkpoint

On Tuesday (12 Dec), police arrested a driver for causing hurt to an Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer at Woodlands Checkpoint.

The incident began when the officer noticed the driver’s car fuel tank was below the amount stipulated in the three-quarter tank rule. He thus told the driver to park the car and follow him to an office.

The driver instead accelerated, hurting the officer by dragging him several metres. He also nearly crashed into a pedestrian and other vehicles nearby.

The officer, who sustained injuries, was later taken to the hospital.

The ICA and Singapore Police Force (SPF) explained the incident in a joint press release today (14 Dec).

According to the press release, a 38-year-old Singaporean man attempted to leave Singapore via the Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday (12 Dec).

There, an ICA officer noticed that the car’s fuel tank failed to meet the stipulated level.

Known as the three-quarter tank rule, all vehicles departing Singapore must have at least 75% of fuel remaining or face possible legal consequences.

Offenders would be instructed to turn back into Singapore and may face a fine of up to S$500.

In light of the rule, the ICA officer instructed the driver to hand over his passport, park his car, and follow him to the ICA Duty Office.

However, the driver allegedly refused to comply and accelerated instead. His car ended up dragging the ICA officer several metres and nearly collided with a pedestrian and nearby vehicles.

The ICA officer subsequently suffered “bodily pain” and was conveyed to the hospital. The police also arrested the offending motorist.

Faces up to 1 year’s jail & a maximum S$5,000 fine

The driver will be charged in court today (14 Dec) for causing hurt by a rash act. He may thus face up to one year’s jail and/or a maximum fine of S$5,000.

ICA warns that the authorities will take strict enforcement action against motorists who do not abide by traffic rules. They additionally remind the public that unsafe driving endangers both motorists and ICA officers.

Following the incident, they further highlighted the three-quarter tank rule for departing motorists to observe.

Earlier this month, a taxi driver was charged in court for dragging a traffic policeman with his car and breaking his arm.

