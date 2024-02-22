Motorcyclists swarm Woodlands Checkpoint after M’sian Ringgit hits new low against SGD

Woodlands Checkpoint Viaduct congested with motorcyclists on 20 Feb

Often, when the Malaysian Ringgit (RM) weakens against the Singapore Dollar (SGD), long queues form at moneychangers across Singapore.

But the recent depreciation saw crowds on the Causeway instead, as motorcyclists swarmed the Singapore Customs.

A passing road user who witnessed the sight captured it in a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

Woodlands Checkpoint Viaduct packed with motorcyclists

Yesterday (21 Feb), TikTok user @gforshorrt uploaded a video of a scene he witnessed at the Singapore Customs Gantry on Tuesday (20 Feb).

The clip showed motorcyclists packed like sardines for as far as the eye could see in the motorcycle lanes along Woodlands Checkpoint Viaduct.

Even as the OP moved forward in his vehicle, the riders to his right seemed to barely move.

Speaking to 8world News, the OP shared that he captured the video at around 7pm.

He added that although traffic jams on the Causeway are not uncommon, this was the first time he had witnessed anything like this.

Congestion possibly due to favourable exchange rate

While the real reason behind the unusual congestion is uncertain, the OP suggested that it may have been due to the favourable exchange rate.

In an in-video caption, he wrote that S$1 was equivalent to RM3.55 at that time.

However, reports emerged that the SGD had hit a record high of S$1 to RM3.57 that evening, on 20 Feb. According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the value was the lowest the Ringgit has reached since the 1998 Asian Financial Crisis.

The bizarre sight of the congestion amused viewers, one of whom suggested that it was an opportune time to exchange currencies in Singapore.

Another TikTok user exclaimed that it was their first time seeing a motorcycle jam.

MS News has reached out to the OP for comments.

