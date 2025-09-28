Fire breaks out at Woodlands church, caused by auditorium sound system fault

Woodlands church catches fire due to sound system fault, moves services online

In the early hours of Sunday (28 Sept), a fire broke out at Woodlands Evangelical Free Church after a fault in its sound system sparked flames in the main auditorium.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a nearby resident saw smoke billowing out from a church window at around 3am, turning from white to black.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they received an alert about the fire at 1 Woodlands Street 83, the address of the church, at around 3.45am.

SCDF personnel found that the flames involved the audio system on the level 4 auditorium and extinguished it with a water jet.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the fire is likely of electrical origin from the audio system,” they stated.

Fortunately, the SCDF received no reports of injuries.

MP Mariam Jaafar thanks residents for quick alert

Woodlands Member of Parliament (MP) Mariam Jaafar said that no one was in the premises at the time of the fire.

Residents who had noticed the blaze immediately alerted the SCDF, who responded swiftly.

Ms Mariam spoke to the firefighters on-site while dampening operations were ongoing and warned residents about the numerous fire engines in the area.

Church cancels on-site services, moves them online

The Woodlands Evangelical Free Church has suspended all on-site services until further notice.

They instead held the service online, thanking God for enabling the gathering despite the “challenges”.

The church’s website added that SCDF personnel are investigating the premises and performing dampening operations. Safety checks may take over 36 hours.

“We will only be able to properly assess the damage done at that point.”

