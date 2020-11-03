8-Year-Old Girl Awakens After 12 Days In Coma, She Was Involved In Woodlands Accident

An accident involving a car and van in Woodlands turned out to be a long and tough ordeal for one of the victims’ families.

Lovelynn, aged 8, was sent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after she was thrown out of the van she was in, and remained in a coma for 12 days.

Her parents, including father, Eric Tan, waited anxiously by her side, providing daily updates on his Facebook account.

Finally, on Tuesday (3 Nov), he gave the good news — Lovelynn was awake.

Woodlands accident left girl in coma

The accident took place along Woodlands Ave 12 on 23 Oct, and 4 people including Lovelynn were sent to hospital.

She underwent emergency surgery and was in critical condition for several days, with some blood stasis in her brain as well as fractures in both legs.

Earlier today, Mr Tan gave a positive update — although Lovelynn hadn’t regained consciousness yet, her brain swelling had reduced.

Her condition was improving, but the anxiousness still remained since she hadn’t woken up yet.

But 5 hours ago, Mr Tan gave the good news.

Lovelynn was finally awake, after 12 days.

Although he gave no further updates beyond this news, this is a mightily positive development.

Many raised fees to help family

Throughout the ordeal, there’s been much public support for Lovelynn’s family.

2 days ago, a netizen gave $15,400 to Mr Tan in support. Many others have chipped in as well.

We’re heartened by the show of support for the family.

Now, we’re hopeful that Lovelynn doesn’t have any lasting injuries and that her recovery will be smooth from hereon out.

