Youth Succumbs To Burn Injuries After PMD Fire In Woodlands Lift On 3 Jun

Despite safety advisories regarding the use of personal mobility devices (PMDs), fires linked to them still occur every now and then.

On Thursday (3 Jun) night, a PMD reportedly caught fire in the lift of a Woodlands HDB block.

A 20-year-old was brought to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital for severe burns. He, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries the next day.

20-year-old brought to hospital after Woodlands lift PMD fire

According to SCDF, the fire occurred in a lift at Block 537 Woodlands Drive 16 at around 11.25pm yesterday (3 Jun).

Members of the public successfully extinguished the fire using buckets of water before SCDF officers arrived at the scene. 90 residents were evacuated as a precautionary measure.

However, a 20-year-old sustained severe burn injuries and was conscious when conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Sadly, he succumbed to his injuries later on, according to Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

SCDF’s preliminary findings indicated that the fire was of “electrical origin” from a PMD.

The police are currently investigating the case of unnatural death.

SCDF reminds public to dispose of non-UL2272 PMDs

SCDF took the opportunity to remind members of the public about the fire risk that non-UL2272 and modified PMDs pose.

Owners of such devices should dispose of their devices at appropriate recyclers.

KGS, a company specialising in disposal services, is also offering free PMD disposals till 30 Jun.

Find out more about their services here.

Condolences to the family of the deceased

It’s heartbreaking to learn about the tragic passing of the 20-year-old. MS News would like to offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends.

We hope this serves as a reminder of the fire risk posed by non-UL2272 and modified PMDs.

If you know anyone in possession of such PMDs, do urge them to dispose of their devices ASAP.

