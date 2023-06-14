Woodlands Train Checkpoint Has 10 Self-Clearance Immigration Kiosks, Scan Passport & Biometrics Faster

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

10 New Self-Clearance Immigration Kiosks At Woodlands Train Checkpoint

Recently, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) installed 10 self-clearance immigration kiosks at the Woodlands Train Checkpoint.

According to the ICA, these kiosks have significantly helped to increase the efficiency of immigration clearance.

In fact, each self-clearance transaction at the kiosk reportedly takes only half a minute.

As a result, this initiative has reduced overcrowding at the train platforms and increased clearance capacity.

Self-clearance kiosks similar to automated lanes

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that these self-clearance immigration kiosks are similar to the existing automated lanes.

Eligible travellers simply need to scan their passports and have their biometrics captured at the kiosk to clear customs.

The main difference, however, is that they take up much less physical space.

Thus, ICA is able to maximise the space at Woodlands Train Checkpoint whilst allowing more travellers to complete customs clearance.

Individuals able to clear customs in half a minute

8world noted that with these self-clearance kiosks, the time taken to clear customs has been reduced to just 24 seconds.

This is nearly half the time taken to clear customs at the manual counter, which is around 45 seconds.

The Woodlands Train Checkpoint is currently able to clear 31 departing and arriving train trips daily, CNA reported. This adds up to around 10,000 people every day.

With the 10 self-clearance kiosks, there is a more efficient immigration clearance process that will help to reduce overcrowding at the train station.

Furthermore, ICA is now able to redistribute its manpower to areas that require more support.

Travellers under ACI eligible to use kiosks

Singapore residents, long-term pass holders and short-term travellers under the Automated Clearance Initiative (ACI) are eligible to use the self-service clearance kiosks.

Meanwhile, short-term travellers who are not under the ACI and individuals with children under the age of six must continue using the manual counters.

The never-ending queues at the Singapore-Johor checkpoints have unfortunately made it difficult to cross the borders smoothly.

However, with these self-clearance kiosks, those travelling by train will hopefully have a much smoother experience clearing customs.

