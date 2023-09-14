Woodleigh Fatal Accident Victim Was Heading Home, Family Prepared Feast To Celebrate His Birthday

Victim Met With Fatal Accident In Woodleigh On His Birthday On 11 Sep

On Monday (11 Sep) night, a 47-year-old motorcyclist was killed after he was involved in a fatal accident in Woodleigh.

More information has come to light about the accident, as it turns out that the man was making his way home to enjoy a birthday feast with his family when the accident occurred.

The victim’s passing shocked his family, especially his wife, whom he was extremely close to.

Family of Woodleigh fatal accident victim prepared feast for his birthday

According to Shin Min Daily News, the fatal accident occurred on Monday (11 Sep) as 47-year-old Lee Boon Tiam, who worked as a deliveryman, was returning home.

Speaking to the Chinese news site, the victim’s son Lee Yongsen shared that the day of the accident happened to be his father’s birthday.

To celebrate, the family had prepared a birthday feast at home and eagerly awaited his return from work.

The family had even prepared a “Superman cake” for Boon Tiam, whom they considered their “Superman father”.

Tragically, that never came to be as the deliveryman met with an accident at about 8pm that night.

As the younger Lee was waiting for his father to return home, he received an ominous call from a “strange woman”, informing him that his father had met with a traffic accident.

The woman then advised them to rush to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where the father received medical attention.

The family later learned that the elder Lee had suffered a cerebral haemorrhage and had to undergo immediate surgery.

Despite their best efforts, the doctors were unable to save the father. He passed away at 7pm on Tuesday (12 Sep), about 24 hours after the accident.

Wife severely affected by husband’s passing

Yongsen told Shin Min Daily that his father’s passing came as a shock to his family. This was especially so for the victim’s wife, who shared a close relationship with the deceased:

The accident happened too abruptly, we are having difficulties accepting it. The accident has taken a toll on my mother, who was extremely close with my father.

The 23-year-old also shared that his father was a cautious rider. As such, he never expected his father to be involved in a traffic accident.

Even though the family has some photos of the victim being rescued, they still lack information about how the incident happened.

As such, he has taken to Facebook to appeal for footage of the accident, as the driver involved did not have a dashcam installed in his vehicle.

The victim’s wake is in Ang Mo Kio. His body will be cremated on Saturday (16 Sep) afternoon.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Shin Min Daily News.