Sports Car Wrecked In Woodsville Tunnel, Debris Scattered In Aftermath

The streets may be emptier late at night, but all the more we should take care while driving.

A sports car was involved in an accident in Woodsville Tunnel, Upper Serangoon, early in the morning on Thursday (3 Dec).

No other car appeared to be involved.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said 1 person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Glass and other debris were strewn across the road in the aftermath.

Woodsville Tunnel accident left debris scattered across road

In a Roads.sg Facebook post, what seems to be a white Porsche Boxter was captured in a wrecked state at the mouth of Woodsville Tunnel in Bendemeer.

The wrecked car took up both lanes of the tunnel’s exit.

In the wake of the crash, debris such as glass and knocked-over traffic guide poles were also seen strewn across the road.

25-year-old arrested for alleged drink driving

SCDF told MS News that they were alerted to a road traffic accident at Woodsville Tunnel towards Upper Serangoon Rd at about 3.25am on Thursday (3 Dec).

1 person was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

A 25-year-old male was arrested for suspected drink driving and causing injury to passengers in the car, reports 8World News.

Police investigations are underway.

Drive safely no matter the hour

This incident is a reminder to refrain from drink driving, no matter the time of day.

Doing so poses a significant danger for both motorists and their passengers.

We wish the injured a speedy recovery, and that the case is thoroughly investigated.

