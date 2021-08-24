74-Year-Old Worker Fatally Falls From Elevated Platform On 13 Aug

Singapore authorities have stringent safety measures in place at workplaces but from time to time, accidents do happen.

Earlier this month on 13 Aug, a 74-year-old Singaporean logistics worker suffered a fatal fall at a loading bay in Century Square Mall.

He was moving a trolley backwards in the loading bay when he fell off a 1m-tall platform.

According to The Straits Times (ST), this is at least the 26th workplace fatality this year.

Logistics worker fatally falls from 1m platform

On 13 Aug, the 74-year-old worker was moving a hand trolley backwards in the loading bay at Century Square Mall when he fell from an elevated platform next to a ramp.

The fall from the 1m-tall platform proved fatal, reported ST.

After his fall, the worker employed by AST Logistics was conveyed to Changi General Hospital but succumbed to his injuries the next day.

On Monday (23 Aug), the Workplace Safety and Health (WSH) Council said that he might have mistakenly entered the open side of the elevated platform instead of the ramp.

Investigations are now ongoing.

WSH Council recommends briefing workers on hazards

The WSH Council recommends that employers brief workers, especially new and temporary ones, on workplace hazards such as open sides in loading bays before they begin working.

According to ST, they also recommended that warning signs or bright warning tape and labels be put in place at open sides of elevated platforms. This way, fall hazards are clearly marked.

The council added that workers moving goods backwards should always check behind them for trip and fall hazards.

At least 26 workplace fatalities this year

There have been at least 26 workplace fatalities in 2021, reported ST.

In February alone, Singapore recorded 7 fatalities.

Later in June, there was a spate of 3 workplace deaths in just 5 days, leading the WSH Council and 6 trade associations to call for a safety timeout across 10,700 firms.

This included firms in the construction, marine, process engineering, manufacturing, transport, and logistic industries.

Following that, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and WSH Council launched a new year-long campaign to prevent slips, trips, and falls.

These were earlier identified as the top causes of non-fatal work injuries in Singapore.

Notably, the campaign was targeted towards the logistics and transport sectors amongst others.

Ensuring that all workplaces are safe

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to the family of the 74-year-old worker.

Safety is of the utmost importance no matter the industry, but some such as logistics and construction require special care.

Let’s hope workplaces can ensure safety at all times so such accidents will not happen again.

