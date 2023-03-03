Worker In Marsiling Falls 4m From Roof & Passes Away, 6th Workplace Fatality In 2023

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Worker In Marsiling Dies After Falling 4m From Roof

A construction worker was pronounced dead four days after falling 4m from a roof in Marsiling.

The worker had fallen at 9am last Sunday (26 Feb) while carrying out water-proofing works.

Following the accident, the victim was hospitalised but succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday (1 Mar).

The death marks the sixth workplace fatality of 2023 in Singapore.

Marsiling worker’s death comes weeks after 4th & 5th workplace fatalities

According to a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson, the deceased was a 33-year-old Bangladeshi construction worker.

He was carrying out water-proofing works on a roof at 2 Marsiling Lane when he fell from a height of about 4m.

The worker was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital but died of his injuries on 1 Mar.

His death comes merely weeks after a harbour pilot passed away after falling from a boat in the Southern Islands.

The pilot had fallen overboard from one boat while attempting to board another on 11 Feb.

Nine days prior, a Singaporean worker lost his life after glass doors fell on him at a warehouse in Alexandra.

Those two tragedies marked the fourth and fifth workplace fatalities in Singapore this year.

MOM finds lapses in construction company’s safety practices

In their statement, MOM revealed that the deceased’s employer is Guan Teck Construction 2000 Pte Ltd.

During investigations, the ministry found lapses in the company’s safety practices and issued a Stop-Work-Order.

As a result, the company will be banned from hiring new foreign workers for three months.

Its management and safety personnel will also have to personally account for the accident to MOM.

The ministry may take further action once investigations have concluded.

Furthermore, it emphasised that companies must ensure adequate fall prevention measures for employees working at heights.

They must also train workers and give proper instructions as well as the appropriate safety equipment.

“We will continue to take strong action against companies who fail to put in place the necessary measures to ensure the safety of their workers,” MOM declared.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

